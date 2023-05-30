YAKIMA, Wash.- Planned road projects will impact Yakima traffic on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1.
Powerhouse Canal Trail will be closed between Cherry Ave. and Swan Ave. for sewer line repairs on May 31 and June 1.
According to the City of Yakima the temporary closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pedestrian walking route will be detoured along Cherry Ave. to Lewis St. and then back onto the trail at Swan Ave.
Asphalt work will close a section of Castlevale Rd on Thursday, June 1.
The road will be closed between N. 24th Ave. and N. 25th Ave. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Yakima Transit Routes 3 and 4 will be adjusted during the road closure.
