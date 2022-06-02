BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Several agencies worked together to apprehend an aggressive suspect who had gone into the river to evade police.
Prosser Police Department suspected the man for felony assault when he fled. Benton County Fire and Benton County Sheriff's Office responded on their joint boat with K9 Sable.
The suspect used a log from the river to hit K9 Sable several times, but BCSO says the animal was not hurt.
After he was apprehended, the man was turned over the Prosser police. BCSO is requesting extra charges for resisting arrest and attempting to hurt a police dog.
