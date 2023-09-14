PENDLETON, Ore.- The Joys of Living Assistance Dogs hosts graduation and passing of the leash at the Easter Oregon Correctional Institute.
Eight Assistance dogs will graduate from the JLAD program at EOCI.
The dogs will be given to veterans with disabilities to assist them in their daily lives.
Adults currently in custody train the service dogs in the prison.
The graduation will feature a showcase of training and abilities.
The graduation will be held at the EOCI, 1500 Westgate, Pendleton, Oregon. On October 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
You can RSVP by emailing Christopher Scar at Christopher.A.Scarr@doc.oregon.gov
