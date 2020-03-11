Assisted living centers take action against Coronavirus

KENNEWICK, WA - Research has proven Coronavirus poses a great threat to senior citizens. That said, several nursing homes in our area are implementing plans to protect their residents.

In today's press conference, Governor Jay Inslee said those more susceptible to the virus need to start protecting themselves now.



Fortunately, many local assisted living centers are doing just that.



Fleur de Lis Adult Family Homes says they have been working to combat coronavirus ever since the first case reported at a nursing home in Kirkland a few weeks ago.



Fleur de Lis, and many others, say they have heavily restricted visitor guidelines at this time.

"Their immunity is just not there where it needs to be. So, hopefully by keeping people out we can combat a lot of different flus, colds and other diseases that come with other visitors," Paige Patton-Morris, Fleur de Lis Adult Family Homes co-owner said.

Fleur de Lis is allowing one adult visitor per day.



Other homes have halted visits altogether and are only allowing essential visits from hospice nurses or other medical professionals.



Every person who does visit must have their temperature taken.



Sanitizing and disinfecting facilities, restricting activities to in-house only, and notifying families of these procedures is happening, too.



If a resident does show any symptoms, care providers say they will seek out health authorities immediately. Residents' vitals are getting checked on a regular basis.