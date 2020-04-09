KENNEWICK, WA – On March 23rd Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order shut down many, but not all, construction projects. The Inland Northwest AGC has been working diligently to make sure these “essential” projects are practicing within the best COVID-19 safety guidelines. The AGC has partnered with an Industrial Hygienist to further review and provide the best safety guidelines possible.
“The safety of our employees remains our number one priority”, said Cheryl Stewart, Executive Director of the Inland Northwest AGC. “From the beginning of this outbreak, we have worked diligently with our members and our partners from around the country to develop and gather best practices in order to make sure those who are still working to build our communities stay healthy during these uncertain times.”
Inland Northwest AGC has been active in creating and distributing COVID-19 safety and resource materials for the construction industry to use. Industrial Hygienist Fulcrum Environmental worked with the AGC and was able to identify additional practices which we believe should be standard during the COVID-19 outbreak. We have updated our resources accordingly and provide them to the industry in order to outline best sanitation practices, requiring symptomatic employees to remain home, and to practice social distancing and PPE use when available. A Safety Stand Down effort is also underway nationwide to help make sure that each construction employee has been fully briefed on required safety and sanitation procedures. Each construction site has individual set up and safety needs, so these Stand Down meetings are taking place on-site. These meetings will take place in a way to ensure social distancing guidelines.
“We will continue to look for ways to improve the guidelines we’ve put in place and to update our plan as needed”, said Stewart. “It has been inspiring to watch construction companies from around the region, who are usually competing with each other, work together and share resources in the best interest of their employees.”