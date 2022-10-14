Association of Washington Business tours the state for Manufacturing Week

WASHINGTON STATE — The Association of Washington Business (AWB) tours the state during AWB Manufacturing Week every year in early October, visiting Washington manufacturing firms. Through the tour, it hopes to show young people the career opportunities in modern manufacturing, support policies that increase jobs in manufacturing and bring attention to the growing number of jobs in manufacturing in the last decade, according to the press release from AWB.
This year, the tour started on October 6 and ended October 14, stopping at around 30 manufacturers along the way. Thursday consisted of visits in Grant and Yakima counties.
“Throughout our state’s history, and especially over the last few years, Washington manufacturers have proven to be resilient,” said AWB President Kris Johnson. “We want to do everything we can to help the state achieve the goal of doubling manufacturing in the next decade because we understand that when manufacturing thrives, Washington thrives.”
In Grant County, the tour stopped by Vanguard Academy, the largest project-based high school in the country. Next was the Big Bend Community College for a look at the Advanced Technologies Education Center. AWB also stopped by the Port of Moses Lake, the Grant County International Airport and Genie, a manufacturing company near the airport located in what was originally a B-52 hangar.
In Yakima, AWB first stopped by Kwik Lok Corporation along with students from AJAC’s Manufacturing Academy for a tour. The third-generation family-owned company manufactures bag closing equipment, with products sold in almost 100 countries. Kwik Lok invented the first sustainable bag closure, and the first bag closure available after apples began to be shipped in bags over boxes, according to the press release.
The last stop was WestRock, which manufactures corrugated packaging. It’s the second-largest corrugated packaging company in the country, at it since 1969. It also manages one of the largest recycling networks in the country, as AWB reports it is responsible for recovering over 7 million tons of recycled fiber each year.
