SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Astria Cancer Center in Sunnyside is looking to create a healing garden for their patients undergoing treatment.
The staff at Astria said their patients deserve to look at something that will help them feel peace. Studies also show there can be lots of benefits from healing gardens like relief from symptoms.
The Oncology Director Elizabeth Martinez said the idea for a healing garden was inspired by one of their patients that recently passed. Martinez said the patient enjoyed looking at the squirrels running outside the window and looking at nature.
"Each time she came it was a pretty stressful time for her, we noticed, and she did say she wished she had something beautiful to look at," Martinez said.
The Cancer Center hopes to honor that patient in the garden in some way.
Kirk Lyman has been a patient undergoing treatment at the Astria Cancer Center for six years now. He said the outside of the building, doesn't match the warm environment inside.
"The staff are loving and caring literally loving and caring," Lyman said. "On the other hand, I look out here I see a street and I see some cars, sidewalk, there's nothing out there that is any support or any comfort to me."
Lyman thinks a healing garden would help patients focus on the beauty of it instead of all the emotions they're feeling during treatment.
"It just gives you something else to realize that there's more to life than what you see right here inside this clinic and life can go on and life still has some beautiful things to offer," he said.
He donated $100 to help make the garden possible. The Cancer Center is looking to raise $40 thousand total to build the garden and they're asking the community to help.
Anyone in the community can make a donation or buy a bench or brick paver that will be in the garden. These benches and pavers can be used to pay tribute to a loved one with cancer, someone who's passed from cancer or just include a family name.
People can select their preferred way to donate on Astria's website.
A local boy scout Sam Jensen is helping to build the benches in the garden for his eagle scout project. Including a tree hugger bench around one of the trees in the garden.
"Scouts looking to finish scouts get leadership experience and to manage a job because that is what scouts is about turning young boys into men," Jensen said.
Once he finished this project and gets two more merit badges he can move up in rank. Aside from his boy scout project, he also gets the opportunity to help patients like Kirk.
"I like helping with the cancer care center I've heard a lot of stories of people who've had cancer and I lost a grandparent on both sides of the family before I was born to cancer so it means a lot to me that I can help," Jenson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.