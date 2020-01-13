YAKIMA, WA- Astria Regional Medical Center officially closed its doors Sunday at midnight.

There was a mix of emotions among employees, families and community members.

Many held candles during the final moments of Astria Regional Medical Center being open.

The closure announcement came out last week ARMC would close after filing for bankruptcy.

According to a press release sent by the hospital since the purchase of Astria in 2017 the hospital has lost over $40 million dollars.

Heather Sampson a Radio-logic Technologist worked at Astria for 19 years and she said the news was a surprise to everyone.

"We were in shock. That's how all of us were because we were pretty blindsided by the whole thing and it's devastating," said Sampson.

The closure will leave over 400 employees without a job.

Sampson says employees will have to move away from the area in order to find a new job.

"Were all kind of scrambling to try and find something. I might have something next door hopefully. You know we don't know.The market is flooded now with 435 employees," said Sampson

The Astria Foundation, Sunnyside hospital and Toppenish hospital will remain open.

The Washington State Nurses Association filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court because of the short notice closure.

An emergency motion hearing is set for Tuesday, January 15th at 9:30 a.m.