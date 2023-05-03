SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Astria Health and Educational Service District 105 (ESD 105) have announced a partnership to increase access to mental health resources for students.
The partnership is part of a 4-year, $4 million federal grant award and will be used to fill a gap in mental health services for students throughout the ESD 105's 25 school districts according to an Astria press release announcing the partnership.
The goal of the partnership is to ensure that all students in the service area have access to mental health care when needed, without long waits to see a health care professional.
According to today's press release students 13 and older can seek mental health care on their own without written parental consent, however, students are encouraged to include their family in their care. Students receive help through licensed clinical social workers in their school district, however, there are times when additional intervention is needed.
Dr. Charles Bullfinch, D.O. worked with Astria and ESD 105 to create a mental health program that fits the needs of all students.
"This program has established processes that create a coordination of care between the patient, their school social worker and the physician, leading to best possible outcomes for students needing assistance," Dr. Bullfinch said.
