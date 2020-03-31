YAKIMA, WA – On Sunday March 29th, 2020, Astria Health filed a notice in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court requesting approval to lease Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima to potentially re-open the closed hospital as part of the Yakima County response to Covid-19.
The State of Washington Department of Health and Astria Health are in negotiations on the lease agreement. Under an interim agreement, the State would lease the building for six months for $1.5 million a month.
It is important that the State and local governments work together and we need to explore all options that make sense for the benefit of the community. All of this is pending the result of the negotiations between the State and Astria Health.
The Health District and the Emergency Operations Center is planning for an anticipated surge that we hope to be able to mitigate with everyone doing their part with social distancing. The best prevention of Covid-19 is to stay at home with your family and not leave your home. If you go out of your home for essential services, (grocery shopping or get immediate medical attention), practice social distancing. Don’t leave your home if you don’t need to. Going out in public adds unnecessary interactions with people that could be infected.