YAKIMA, WA - Astria Health Centers across the system are now offering Telehealth doctor visits to our patients. Telehealth is a virtual appointment with the provider, using a smart phone or computer (with a built-in webcam or video camera) from the safety of the home, work, or any other convenient location.
By providing the use of Telehealth virtual visits at all Astria Health Center locations, our goal is to utilize the technology we have available in the situation we currently find ourselves in, aiming to provide a way our patients can receive the care they need.
Astria Health is working hard, not only to ensure our facilities are a clean and safe place for patients to continue to receive the care they need, but to also provide alternate opportunities for our patients to receive care. Our biggest concerns are keeping our patients healthy and their pre-existing health conditions monitored and maintained. Telehealth can also be utilized to screen a patient with symptoms that align with COVID-19, while conserving the amount of PPE used.
To schedule a Telehealth appointment, it is as simple as calling the Astria Health Center of choice, and requesting to schedule a Telehealth appointment with a physician. Once the appointment has been made, helpful step-by-step instructions on how to join the provider for the telehealth visit can be downloaded from our website or by using the link below.
https://www.astria.health/patients-visitors/covid-19-information/