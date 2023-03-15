SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- Astria Health is helping Sunnyside law enforcement with the risk of accidental exposure to fentanyl. Administration with Astria met with police and corrections officers in Sunnyside and provided resources and training to 26 police officers and 4 corrections officers.
“With naloxone available to all officers in a timely manner, first responders can revive and stabilize the patient for transport to the hospital," said Astria's Emergency Department Director, Jody Shively. "Sunnyside police officers have had to administer naloxone to themselves and fellow officers after accidental exposure.”
After meeting with law enforcement, Astria found local officers do not operate with naloxone available to use when needed. Sunnyside Police Chief, Robert Layman, previously searched for options to provide his officer the life-saving drug, but some first responders had to provide their own prescription to have available.
Astria attributes the need for the drug to a rise in opioid attributed deaths from both legal and illegal drugs. CEO Brian Gibbons has committed to provide the perscription to law enforcement for free.
"Astria Health’s purpose statement is to ‘cultivate trust, support, mentorship and gratitude, empowering us to always do the right thing and go beyond the expected," said Gibbons. "This is one effective way we can further our purpose in a meaningful way."
