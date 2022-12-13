SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services beginning December 16 following staffing issues and supply and labor costs, according to a press release from Astria. Staff and current patients were notified late November that hospitals and clinics would stop offering invasive and interventional cardiology services.
Astria Health has multiple locations in the Yakima Valley and is Eastern Washington’s largest nonprofit health care system, according to the press release. Its heart program made its way to Sunnyside in 2014 through collaboration with CardioSolution, helping hundreds of patients in the area. Astria Sunnyside Hospital was deemed one of the best hospitals for heart care in the American College of Cardiologists for 2022 and 2023, based on data submitted by the hospital.
“Due to current staffing challenges and rising costs of supplies and labor, it makes sense to support healthcare entities that offer more-robust cardiology services,” said Astria Health’s President and CEO, Brian Gibbons. “Our community members deserve sustainable heart health care; we’re ensuring this happens by supporting our healthcare partners in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.”
Astria is working with current cardiology patients to find alternative resources.
“Closing a service line is always a last resort, but part of being a good financial steward of our organization is to be responsible to our staff and the communities that depend on us,” said Gibbons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.