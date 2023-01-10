TOPPENISH, Wash.-

The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria.

Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria's statement of January 10:

Astria Toppenish Hospital is not closing:

Although the labor and maternity unit did have to close the hospital itself is not closing. Astria Toppenish is still open and treating patients.

Pregnant patients can receive immediate and safe care if necessary in the emergency room:

Those in active labor can still come to the emergency room in Toppenish for evaluation.

Prenatal services in Toppenish are still provided through local OB/GYN providers.

Pregnant patients will be stabilized and transferred for follow-up care to either Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Astria Sunnyside Hospital or the hospital of their choosing.

We are delivering babies at Astria Sunnyside Hospital:

The family birth center in Sunnyside is open and ready to accept new patients.

Astria Toppenish Hospital still provides pediatric care:

Pediatric care will not be discontinued. Astria Toppenish employs pediatricians who treat patients in the emergency room.