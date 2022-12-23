TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health.
Starting immediately, patients in labor will be taken to Astria Sunnyside or Yakima Valley memorial, according to a press release from the Washington State Nurses Association. No new patients are being accepted. Once all current patients are discharged, the unit will be entirely closed. Astria Health says it has enough staff to care for the remaining patients.
“We have notified our community health partners and physicians,” said the Astria Health President and CEO, Brian Gibbons. “It is important for laboring mothers-to-be to know that they can safely deliver at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Memorial Hospital, or the hospital of their choosing.”
Astria Health reports the staffing issues follow the loss of contract staff in the unit.
“We appreciate and are grateful for the work of the Family Maternity Center in Toppenish and the dedication and loyalty of our obstetrics staff, leadership and team members,” said Gibbons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.