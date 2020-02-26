Astronaut speaks to Richland High students from International Space Station

RICHLAND, WA - Today Richland High School was one of one hundred schools across the country whose students got to speak with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

That astronaut was U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan.



Students spoke with him during a live broadcast in the auditorium and library. They submitted questions ahead of time for Colonel Morgan to answer.



The colonel also swore in seven new Army recruits from high schools throughout the Tri Cities. Those recruits say today held a deep meaning for them.

"For me, it's a number of reasons. I know my family for generations has been going to the military. It definitely will help me financially. It would be an honorable thing to do, going into the military, and pay it back to my country," Richland High School student Isaiah Brodaczynsky said.

"It's really good for my career path. I've always wanted to work with them too," Hanford High School student Ali Cooper said.

Both students say their families played a big role in their decision.