RICHLAND, WA - Richland High School will be one of 100 schools across the country to participate in a live two-way broadcast with astronaut and U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan while he is aboard the International Space Station.
Students at the school have been invited to participate in the broadcast which will be played in the school’s auditorium and library. Students submitted questions ahead of time for Col. Morgan to answer.
The event will also include the swearing in of seven new Army recruits from Richland and Hanford high schools and other Tri-City high schools by Col. Morgan.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. and end around 10:10 a.m.