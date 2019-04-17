YAKIMA, WA - Mark and Scott Kelly have both been to outer space and now Yakima.

The identical twins spoke at the Capitol Theater, as part of the Speaker Series.

They are both widely known for their participation in NASA's Twin Study; in which Scott spent 340 days in space while Mark stayed on earth.

The goal of the study was to examine the impacts of a long term space flight on the body.

Scott says his perspective on earth changed, "You know it's a different perspective on our planet and people, and you know you see the earth not as individual countries, but continents, and then of course the perspective on the environment."

Being twin brothers and on top of that both of them being astronauts Scott says is a blessing.

"It was a privilege just to be a astronaut, but to have that same job with someone that you've known your whole life and that's as close to you and to be able to share that experience..." said Scott.

When asked about exploring the unknown Scott describes it as inspiration.

"You know I think it's an investment in the education of kids and technology to have a space program that is you know vibrant and gives kids and adults inspiration," said Scott.

A young boy asked Scott if being an astronaut was hard and if he ever felt like giving up and Scott said, "Never wanted to quit, never even crossed my mind."

However, he did say it was tough putting on a space suit and learning how to walk with it.