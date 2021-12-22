At-home COVID-19 testing options in Yakima increasing

The Yakima Health District was selected to participate in the Say Yes! COVID-19 At-Home Testing program. The program offers at-home COVID-19 test kits for free to residents in eligible counties. Yakima’s test kits are set to be distributed in the coming week. Orders can be placed online for free delivery. Just provide your zip code here.
YHD has also partnered with community organizations within the county to provide at-home tests directly, as another option for Yakima residents. While current availability and hours should be checked beforehand, the following organizations are currently offering free at-home tests for Yakima families:
Union Gospel Mission: 1300 N 1 Street, Yakima, WA 98901. 509-248-4510.
Madison House Youth Center: 302 S 4 Street, Yakima, WA 98901. 509-457-3370.
Yakima Central Library: 102 N 3 Street, Yakima, WA 98901. 509-452-8541.
Buena Community Library: 801 Buena Road, Buena, WA 98921. 509-865-2298.
Wapato Community Library: 119 E 3 Street, Wapato, WA 98951. 509-877-2882.
Mabton Community Library: 415 B Street, Mabton, WA 98935. 509-894-4128.
Toppenish Community Chest Food Bank: 4 N B Street, Toppenish, WA 98948. 509-865-5311.
La Casa Hogar: 106 S 6 Street, Yakima, WA 98901. 509-457-5058.
Nuestra Casa: 906 E Edison Avenue, Sunnyside, WA 98944. 509-839-7602.
“Thank you to the many partners who have been willing to serve as a resource for individuals in our community who may not have the ability to order these kits. And thank you to all of the friends and family members who have taken the initiative to order kits on behalf of their loved ones,” said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships for Yakima Health District. “It demonstrates what we already know that we all want to have a healthy and safe community, and frequent testing during this holiday season is one of the tools to achieve just that. If you don’t have access to order these tests online, visit any of these community-based organizations to have some readily available for you and your family.”