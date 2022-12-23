PARIS — At least three people were killed in a shooting in central Paris, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, adding that the suspected attacker was known to authorities.
Laure Beccuau told reporters that one person was also in critical condition and two others had been hospitalized with less serious injuries. The suspect was injured during his arrest and had been taken to hospital, she said.
Beccuau's office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder.
She said the suspect had a prior police record, including an arrest for attacking migrants living in tents. Anti-terrorism prosecutors were in contact with investigators, but had not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive, she added.
Earlier a judicial source close to the investigation told NBC News that the suspect was a 69-year-old man.
The shooting occurred in a Kurdish cultural center and a restaurant and hairdresser nearby, the mayor for the 10th arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, told reporters at the scene.
Paris' Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted his thanks to security forces for their “swift action.”
“Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama,” he added.
The French capital has been rocked by multiple violent attacks in recent years. In 2020, a middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad was decapitated by a man who was later shot dead by police.
In 2015, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for multiple coordinated gun and bomb attacks on entertainment venues around the city which left 130 dead and 368 wounded.
France remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.
