At Least 30 COVID-19 cases linked to Tyson Food facility

WALLULA, WA- The Benton Franklin Health District has linked at least 30 COVID-19 cases to the Tyson Food facility.
The health district is working with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and the Washington State Department of Health as well as the managers of the plant to determine how to move forward.
In a statement from Tyson Foods, the company says they have been checking worker temperatures and providing face coverings as well. They have also implemented workstation dividers and more breakroom space to adhere to social distancing. At the end of the statement Tyson Food says