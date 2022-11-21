An earthquake shook Indonesia's main Java island Monday afternoon, killing at least 56 people, local officials said.
Around 700 people were injured, National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said.
The death toll reached 56 as of Monday evening, according to Herman Suherman, the head of Cianjur district.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck West Java at 1:21 p.m. local time (1:21 a.m. ET). It was centered in the Cianjur region at a depth of 6.2 miles — about 47 miles southeast of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
At least 25 aftershocks were recorded by the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.
"There are residents trapped in isolated places ... so we are under the assumption that the number of injured and deaths will rise with time,” West Java Gov. Ridwan Kamil told reporters, according to Reuters.
Hundreds of homes were damaged, including a boarding school, a hospital and several government buildings, Suharyanto told reporters. Several landslides were also reported around the epicenter.
Information was still being collected about the extent of the casualties and damage, the disaster agency said in a statement. Injured residents were rushed to hospitals and were also seen receiving medical treatment in parking lots, according to initial photographs from the region.
The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. Skyscrapers in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.
The Southeast Asian country of more than 270 million lies on the “Ring of Fire,” a string of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, and is frequently shocked by earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.
In February, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.
