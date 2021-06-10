UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): YPD says a 30 year old man was shot in the throat and died at the scene and a woman, whose age has not been identified, was also shot, but transported to a hospital for surgery.
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody and have been able to get security footage from a home security system that recorded the shooting when it happened.
Right now police have found 11 shell casings in the roadway and are looking for a suspect car, which is a white sedan that was seen in the area as shots were heard. Police do not know if this was gang related and are still investigating at this time.
YAKIMA,WA- Yakima Police are investigating a shooting where two people were shot on Cornell Ave. and W. Nob Hill Blvd. just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
YPD is urging drivers to avoid the area. Police say at one of the victims is a male, but not sure about the other. They have found several bullet casings spread out across the street.
Police are still at the scene investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.