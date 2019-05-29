"At risk" students learn important life skills

MATTAWA, WA - The Wahluke Junior High introduced the Frontline Warriors a year ago.
The staff at the Mattawa school decided to not hire a new vice principal, instead, use those funds to create the alternative program. The main goal of the program is to show "At risk" students who may be struggling in any aspect, to learn important life skills that they could use in the future once they are ready to exit school.
The Frontline Warriors Program has four options for students, an espresso shop, sandwich shop, barber shop and beauty shop.
The purpose of the one year old program is to teach 6th to 8th graders important skills that they could use later in their lives when searching for a job.
School Teachers switch almost every period in order to assist and educate the students.
The Wahluke Junior High Principal, Andrew Harlow, said they used student input to come up with the shops. "We don't have bad kids," said Harlow. "We have bored kids so we tried to things that would be interesting to them."
Students working at the coffee shop in the morning, show up an hour before the first bell in order to serve their customers who arrive early.
The Espresso Shop serves to staff and visitors only.