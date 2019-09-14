RICHLAND, WA- The city of Richland hosted their first annual Atomic Frontier Day on Saturday in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan project. The event was designed to give people a look at what life was like for residents of Richland during the 1940s and 50s.
Festivities began with a parade and then a flyover with planes from World War II. Music and food from the era was also featured in the event. Atomic Frontier Day wasn't just about teaching citizens about life at Hanford. It was also meant to honor the people who shaped Richland into the city it is today.
"We really just wanted to pay respects to all the employees and individuals that came to the Hanford site and answered the call to serve their country," said Hollie Logan the Richland Communications & Marketing Manger. "They really did establish the quality of life that we experience in present day Richland."