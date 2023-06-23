OLYMPIA, Wash.- A Thurston County Judge has rejected an attempt to block Washington's new law banning the sale of assault weapons from taking effect.
According to the Attorney General's Office the June 23 ruling rejected Guardian Arms request for a restraining order to prevent the law from being implemented. was the second ruling in favor of the ban staying in place while legal challenges play out in court.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee requested House Bill 1240 which prohibits the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons in Washington state while allowing reasonable exemptions for manufacture and sale to law enforcement and the military.
Governor Inslee signed the bill into law on April 25. According to the Attorney General's Office there is currently one other legal challenge to the new law pending in federal court in the eastern district of Washington.
