Attempted Robbery off West Canal Dr.

KENNEWICK, WA - Attempted robbery at a store off of West Canal Dr. happened early Sunday morning according to Kennewick Police Department.
Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to a robbery which occurred around the 5300 block of West Canal Dr.
Upon arrival, Officers were told a male approached the clerk and demanded money and other items.
The suspect then fled the area on foot.
Kennewick Police K9 completed a track but the suspect was not located.
At this time the investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story that information might change.