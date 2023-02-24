WASHINGTON STATE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced his office’s involvement in a new website managed by the Lawyering Project, the Abortion Defense Network, that connects people with free legal resources regarding their reproductive rights. The site connects people with a nationwide pro bono network of law firms connected to the Attorney General’s Office, plus free resources and legal guidance, according to a press release.

“Radical laws in other states are creating chaos for providers, out-of-state patients and individuals assisting their friends and family to access health care,” said Ferguson. “The changing legal landscape is causing providers and others to question whether they face legal jeopardy by helping someone come to Washington for legal abortion care. This resource will help them navigate these important issues and protect their freedoms.”

The site doesn’t just serve people seeking abortions or who have had an abortion; it also offers resources for health care providers, helpers (like people who let their out-of-state friend stay over so they can get an abortion) and others needing legal assistance regarding reproductive rights.

Ferguson’s office also released a two-page brochure outlining the protections in Washington state law for reproductive rights, like access to abortion and contraception. If you think your reproductive rights have been violated within the state, his office also has a complaint form for these specific violations.