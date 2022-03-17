OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Attorney General Bob Ferguson has allocated over $175,000 from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) to 53 law enforcement agencies to improve their cold storage units. The refrigeration units store evidence from sexual assault investigations.
SAKI intended to improve the state sexual assault response and eradicate the rape kit backlog. By purchasing more storage, more kits can be stored and for longer periods of time.
“More storage means more evidence can be tested, and more crimes can be solved,” said Ferguson. “These resources will bring justice to survivors.”
Under current Washington state law, evidence from unreported sexual assaults must be stored for 20 years, and evidence from reported sexual assaults must be stored for 100 years. Out of 260 law enforcement agencies, 53 reported needing more storage to SAKI officials.
Funding will go to 41 agencies in the first round, and 12 agencies in the second. These include:
- Aberdeen Police Department
- Airway Heights Police Department
- Asotin Police Department
- Black Diamond Police Department
- Blaine Police Department
- Bonney Lake Police Department
- Bothell Police Department
- Brier Police Department
- Camas Police Department
- Castle Rock Police Department
- Centralia Police Department
- Chelan County Sheriff’s Office
- Clark County Sheriff’s Office
- Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Edmonds Police Department
- Ephrata Police Department
- Ferndale Police Department
- Fife Police Department
- Garfield County Sheriff’s Office
- Garfield Police Department
- Gig Harbor Police Department
- Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office
- Island County Sheriff’s Office
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
- Kalama Police Department
- Kelso Police Department
- Kennewick Police Department
- Kent Police Department
- Kirkland Police Department
- Lakewood Police Department
- Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
- Lynnwood Police Department
- Mill Creek Police Department
- Milton Police Department
- Monroe Police Department
- Moses Lake Police Department
- Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
- Olympia Police Department
- Orting Police Department
- Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
- Pacific Police Department
- Pasco Police Department
- Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office
- Port Angeles Police Department
- Pullman Police Department
- Puyallup Police Department
- Redmond Police Department
- Sequim Police Department
- Soap Lake Police Department
- Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office
- Woodland Police Department
- Yakima Police Department
