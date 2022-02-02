Attorney General Waldref's lawsuit returns over $700,00 stolen from Benton County

BENTON COUNTY – 41-year-old Ayoola Taiwo Adeoti, also known as “Gaji,” faces six federal charges in a lawsuit brought on by U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref regarding $740,216 stolen from Benton County in late 2019.
Adeoti is accused of setting up bank accounts around Atlanta, Georgia for a fictional business. Then, it is suspected that a co-conspirator used a fraudulent email from overseas to appear like a contractor who often works with Benton County. According to the indictment, Adeoti and his peers used their business email compromise scam to give the county the impression of valid transfer information, while directing payment to their fraudulent bank accounts.
There are no discovered connections between Adeoti, his co-conspirators and the Benton County contractor.
The full $740,216 was transferred to Adeoti’s account in Atlanta by Benton County. Adeoti is accused of having a co-conspirator withdraw around $8,000 that same day, which was then turned over to Adeoti himself.
Employees at Benton County soon suspected they had been defrauded and contacted law enforcement. Before long, the Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington used a seizure warrant to obtain the funds that had not yet been withdrawn from the account in Atlanta. Through a civil forfeiture action from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Benton County was able to receive the remaining $717,201 in stolen funds.
“I commend the Benton County Auditor’s Office for quickly realizing what happened and immediately reaching out to law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref. “Because of their prompt response, our office and the Secret Service have already returned more than 95% of the stolen funds to the people of Benton County.”
Adeoti faces bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Each count of wire fraud, or the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Each count of bank fraud, or the conspiracy to commit bank fraud, has a maximum sentence of 30 years.
The press release from the Attorney General’s Office closes with the reminder that indictments are only allegations, and Adeoti has not been proven guilty at this time.