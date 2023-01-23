OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million in unemployment funds stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country.
The money was stolen and deposited into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
Ferguson’s Complex Litigation Division has now used forfeiture laws to recover $33.7 million stolen from the Employment Security Department, according to a press release from the AG's Office.
“Fraudsters parked this money in accounts with banks and financial institutions all over the country. We’re going directly to those institutions to get it back," Attorney General Ferguson said.
During the pandemic, sophisticated fraud rings used identity data harvested from data breaches to steal tens of billions of dollars from at least 11 states, including Washington.
Attorney General Ferguson initiated a unique investigation searching for bank accounts where fraudsters had not yet withdrawn all stolen funds, and launched a legal effort to reclaim these funds for the state.
According to today's press release the Attorney General’s Office used data from the Employment Security Department and subpoenaed more than 35 banks and credit unions across the country to identify accounts with balances of $1,000 or more that bore red flags, or indicators of fraud.
Ferguson is using the Attorney General’s asset forfeiture authority to reclaim stolen funds identified with this process, making Washington the first state in the nation to do so.
“Our initiative is delivering results for taxpayers,” Ferguson said.
