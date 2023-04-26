OLYMPIA, Wash.- Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office now has funding to create a unit to investigate retail crime across the state.
The Organized Retail Crime Unit will feature 10 investigators finding groups stealing products with the intent to resell for profit. Investigations will take place across the state and will be able to prosecute cases that come from county prosecutors.
“These are not petty thefts,” Ferguson said. “These are multi-jurisdictional, organized crime rings that endanger the safety of employees and customers, damage our economy, and drive up costs for all Washingtonians. This centralized, statewide unit will serve as a force multiplier to combat these sophisticated crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable."
The unit will first receive funding on July 1.
