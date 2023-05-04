WASHINGTON-Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day is recognized every year since 2021. U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref is joining leaders across the nation this year to support Tribal communities.
“Recognizing and honoring missing or murdered Indigenous people is a top priority for the Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington,” Attorney Waldref. "It remains unacceptable that Native Americans experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country, a situation that is all the more tragic in light of the generations of trauma already suffered by Indigenous people. We will continue the important work of prosecuting those who perpetrate violence on Tribal land and who victimize those who reside on our District’s four Reservations.”
The attorney for the Eastern District of Washington says her office and the Department of Justice are committed to addressing the problems of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons.
“During the past several years, the Department has sought the help and input from Tribal leaders and Tribal communities to develop sustainable protocols to help our communities respond when a tribal member is reported missing."
