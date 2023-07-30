LIBERTY, Wash.- According to a press release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, four adults were killed by a rollover all-terrain vehicle accident near Liberty Saturday afternoon.

Kittitas County deputies and firefighters received a report around 4 p.m. that an ATV rolled and caught fire while driving in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest west of Liberty.

Deputies and firefighters arrived soon after to treat survivors and prevent the gas-fueled fire from spreading.

The ATV's owner and driver was Conner Jenkins, 24. He was joined by his friend Benjamin Gomez Santana, 23, and a couple they met that day who were Devon Anonson, 26, and Halle Cole, 24.

Gomez Santana and Cole died in the accident. Jenkins and Anonson were brought to Harborview Medical Center but later died that night.

KCSO reports that the cause of the accident and fire are under investigation.