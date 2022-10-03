YAKIMA, Wash. — Two young adults were killed in an ATV collision around 1 a.m. on October 1, 2022 around River Road near 27th Avenue. An officer with the Yakima Police Department noted the 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled ATV speeding east on River Road around 40th Avenue, reporting it might have been racing another vehicle.
The officer tried to pull over the ATV but it continued driving, going off-road through a warehouse area near 27th Ave. The ATV hit a BNSF Railway embankment, which is raised. Because the ATV was going so fast, it flipped and landed on its roof, according to the press release from YPD.
The driver, 22-year-old Hardeep Chhokar, and the passenger, 25-year-old Isaiah Harris, both died instantly due to massive head trauma. YPD reports they were both wearing harness restraints, but not helmets.
The YPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, but high speed and reckless driving are currently considered to be the causes. YPD doesn’t suspect that they were under the influence, but toxicology results are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.