ATV crash in Kennewick sends one man to the hospital, charged with DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
A man is recovering after crashing his ATV at the intersection of S Yelm St. and W Kennewick Ave Monday morning.
Kennewick Police Department says the ATV the man was driving is a Polaris RZR and is street legal.
Kennewick police say the man was heading east on W Kennewick Ave. when he hit a curb and rolled the Polaris RZR onto its side, trapping the man in the vehicle.
KPD says the man has serious injuries and showed signs of driving under the influence.
Officers cited the man with a DUI and Kennewick Fire Department Medics took him to the hospital for his injuries.
KPD says the man has been released from their custody because of his injuries.
KPD says the intersection is cleared and if anyone has any information about the crash they should call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
