Security camera footage caught the suspect attempting to drag the victim through the window using a looped zip tie device.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker, then he drove off.

Kelli Jackson is a manager at Jump Start, a different coffee stand near Auburn, and she saw the surveillance video after it was released on the police department’s social media sites.



"She is obviously giving him back his change for his drink and then he tries to grab at her,” said Jackson. "It is absolutely terrifying, scary.”

“When these things happen, you know, it is a little bit unnerving,” she added.



Kolby Crossley with the Auburn Police Department, says as the images circulated the calls started to come in from the community providing tips.