Audit reveals Franklin County Commissioners received 'unconstitutional' payments

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – An audit of Franklin County Elected official payroll resolutions and practices have uncovered that three former and current Franklin County Commissioners received "unconstitutional" payments approved after the 2016 election.
According to a press release from the Franklin County Auditor, Commissioner Brad Peck, who is still serving, received nearly $47,000. Former Commissioner Bob Koch received $20,000, and former Commissioner Rick Miller was paid slightly more than $21,000.
The report said the payments were made after the Franklin County Commissioners passed a resolution that allowed them to convert excess healthcare benefits into cash, which went towards their salary. The resolution was passed after the 2016 election and was not legally reviewed, leading to the unconstitutional payments.
Current Commissioners Clint Didier and Rocky Mullen, who were not in office in 2016 when the resolution was approved, have always elected to take full benefits. However, they will still have to repay the same amount of $334.40 due to a partial excess benefit distribution.
According to the press release, Didier and Mullen were unaware of the 2016 resolution that allowed excess benefit payments to be converted to cash.
In the release, Auditor Matt Beaton stated that his job is to review policies and practices, past and present, to ensure the county is spending the public's money legally.
"In this case, the dates of their resolutions fall outside their Constitutional authority to raise their own pay," said Beaton.
The review results have been forwarded to the Washington State Auditor's Office as required by law. The ongoing illegal payments will be stopped, and the Commissioners will be required to repay any unconstitutional compensation.
Commissioner Brad Peck told NonStop Local that he does not want to comment on the situation until the prosecutor has done a full investigation.
During the April 25, 2023, meeting, Chairman Didier expressed a desire to have all payroll and legally consequential resolutions reviewed by the Prosecuting Attorney, a move that was supported by Prosecutor Sant. However, the prosecutor mentioned that he would need more staff to accomplish this task.
The full investigation report can be found on the Auditor's Blog on the Franklin County Auditor's website. The issue has been described as a "loss" and not "fraud" by Auditor Beaton.
