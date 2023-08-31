YAKIMA, Wash.-The Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Yakima Ensemble for Strings will be holding open auditions for the 2023-2024 season this fall.
Yakima Valley and Ellensburg residents between the ages of 8 and 21 are encouraged to audition for opportunities in violin, viola, cello, double bass, oboe, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, timpani, percussion and harp. The flute, clarinet & bassoon sections are full according to the Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Auditions will be held at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N 44th Avenue in Yakima.
Auditions:
- Monday, September 4: 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Drop-in auditions)
- Monday, September 18: 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Open rehearsals)
- Monday, September 25: 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Open rehearsals)
Following the open rehearsals auditions will be scheduled for September 25 and October 2.
More information about the Youth Symphony Orchestra and the ensemble for strings can be found by scanning the QR code in the picture above or emailing yyso.yes@gmail.com.
