BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Auditor’s Office begins the process of verification and canvass of the petition signatures for the recall of the Benton County Sheriff, Jerry Hatcher.
This process will begin April 28, 2021, at 9:00 am. The verification and canvass process will continue each business day between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:30 pm (plus Saturday May 1, 2021, if necessary) until the verification and canvass process is complete.
The verification and canvass process will take place at the Benton County Voting Center located at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland. The petition has 822 pages and needs at least 13,937 valid signatures to be certified as sufficient.
The Auditor’s Office anticipates it will take between 5-10 days to complete verification and canvass of the petition signatures.