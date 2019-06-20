YAKIMA, WA - Jaycee Dugard will be this year's keynote speaker for the annual Spirit of Central Washington Community Breakfast.
In 1991, Jaycee Dugard was kidnapped by two strangers from a bus stop in her hometown of Lake Tahoe. She survived years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her two assailants. She was finally reunited with her mother and family in 2009, eighteen years after she was taken.
Jaycee is now the author of two New York Times Best Sellers, A Stolen Life: A Memoir (2011) and Freedom: My Book of Firsts (2016).
Jaycee also began the JAYC Foundation, which stands for "Just Ask Yourself to Care." They believe that by empowering the whole family, you heal the central victim. Through education programs, reunification programs, traditional therapy, equine therapy and many others, a treatment program is created specifically for each set of unique circumstances. The JAYC Foundation doesn’t only work with abduction victims but also works with bullying victims, soldiers returning from military deployment, police officers, victims of natural disasters and any others who seek help from traumatic experiences.
September 9, 2019
7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Program starts at 7:30 a.m.
Where: Yakima Convention Center
10 N. 8th Street
Yakima, WA 98901
Cost: $60 ..... early registration through August 16, 2019
$65 ..... per person after August 16, 2019
$480 ..... early registration as a table sponsor through August 16, 2019
$520 ..... to sponsor a table after August 16, 2019
MORE INFO: http://www.uwcw.org/spiritbreakfast