Authors/Illustrators inspire kids during visits to Kennewick School District

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Author-Illustrators visited elementary and middle schools throughout the Kennewick school district over the week starting October 24th.
Bethany Barton, David Biedrzycki and Kevin O’Malley presented at assemblies and held art workshops for students during visits to the schools.
Author and Illustrator Kevin O'Malley has been going to schools to talk with kids about story telling for 35 years.
He said, "I enjoy speaking to children I think almost more than I enjoy doing the books because the books is a, making books is a solitary occupation. You don't talk to a lot of people while you're working on a book, but when you get to go to schools you get to tell stories you get to see their faces."
He said he likes to make the kids laugh while telling them important parts of storytelling.
4th grade teacher Kara Hickman said the presentation made her want to find more ways to be engaging for her own students.
"Kids really struggle with writing and putting concepts together so making it silly like that and kind of putting it on their level I think's going to maybe give them some confidence going into writing stories," she said.
O'Malley talked with the students about plot points and conflict and showed it with drawing and a bit of performing.
He told them about how he has been writing books since he was in second grade and even tried to get a book published in when he was in ninth grade. He said that while he's written tried to publish over 300 stories only 35 have made it and that it part of the experience of making new stories.
"I am a comfortably middle class children's book illustrator who got darn lucky to do what I do and I delight in it. It's a rare thing when somebody wants something and he gets it and I wish everybody could have this opportunity," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.