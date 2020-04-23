SALEM, ORE - Several auto insurance companies have been working with the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation to provide auto insurance premium refunds and credits to Oregonians.

The refunds and credits are due to the reduced risk of auto accidents because of Gov. Kate Brown’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive order. The division encourages all carriers to consider providing refunds that reflect the reduced risk of auto liabilities due to the emergency order. This includes taking steps to reclassify vehicle usage, and properly adjusting any mileage-based policy metrics.

Last week, the division provided guidance to insurance carriers for issuing the refunds to help process the filings and get money to consumers as quickly as possible.

Here is a list of the insurance companies that have committed to provide refunds and credits to Oregon customers.

“Thank you to the insurance companies that have stepped up to provide these refunds to their customers,” said Andrew Stolfi, Oregon insurance commissioner. “Our division is proud to help insurance companies provide this much needed relief to Oregonians.”

In addition to the premium refunds, the division has asked all insurers to provide temporary private passenger auto insurance coverage for drivers delivering food, prescriptions, and other products for their employers.

“The coronavirus has forced many businesses to rely on delivery services as a primary source of income. This has created an urgent need for insured delivery drivers,” said Stolfi. “Providing this coverage helps employers maintain essential income and keeps many of their employees working.”

Consumers who have insurance or financial services questions related to COVID-19 can visit the division’s COVID-19 page.

If you have questions about your auto insurance premium refund or about your insurance coverage, contact your insurance company.

If you have issues with an insurance company or agent, contact the division’s advocacy team one of three ways: