Autobahn's Tunnel of Terror is back! Get your tickets before they run out

KENNEWICK, WA - Autobahn Auto Care Center is back again this spooky season with their 2nd Annual Tunnel of Terror!
The Tunnel of Terror was a socially distanced drive-though haunted car wash experience that debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and was a HUGE success. Hundreds of cars lined the streets of Clearwater Blvd. in Kennewick waiting for the turn in the Tunnel of Terror. To prevent the traffic issues that occurred last year, Autobahn has made some changes.
This year's Tunnel of Terror will be at the Autobahn Richland location (1225 Guyer Ave off George Washington Way) and they are requiring participants to purchase tickets in advance to prevent a traffic backup during the event. Tickets are $25 plus tax and customers can choose to go Thursday (Oct 28th), Friday (Oct 29th), or Saturday (Oct 30th). A portion of the proceeds is going to Rebuilding Mid Columbia.
The event page says there are limited ticket sales available each night so don't wait! Click the link below to get your tickets.
For those who were not able to attend the event last year, the Tunnel of Terror allows you to drive your vehicle into a horror-themed carwash while you listen to suspenseful music through a programmed FM station and actors from famous horror films walk around your car. Some even claimed the actors sprayed fake blood on cars, interact with participants through down car windows, and try and open locked car doors!