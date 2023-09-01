A man charged with attempted murder who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Oregon while fully shackled was arrested after he was found floundering in a muddy pond. Christopher Pray was found on Friday buried up to the armpits in the pond in Portland. Fire and rescue personnel extricated the man using ropes and he was taken to the hospital. Police say he gave a false name but a hospital employee recognized Pray and police were called. The Oregon State Police are investigating how Pray managed to escape on Wednesday as he was being taken to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem. A message left with his lawyer seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.