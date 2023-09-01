KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department respond to fire at an apartment complex in Kennewick.
According to KFD, on August 31, 2023, crews responded to a fire in an apartment complex at 5:30 a.m.
When officers arrived crews found that a fire occurred at Ridgecrest Apartments in a unit that was occupied at the time.
The occupants inside the apartment discovered there was a fire when they heard the fire alarm.
The occupants safely exited the apartment before KFD arrived.
According to KFD, all apartments in the complex are equipped with in unit sprinklers.
According to KFD, the sprinkler inside the apartment extinguished the fire.
"This incident is an excellent example of the important role residential sprinklers play in both the protection of life and property." said Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael.
