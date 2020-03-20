HERMISTON, ORE — The autopsy of the Hermiston man found dead northeast of the city Wednesday revealed he was killed by a gunshot wound, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Friday.
A Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crimes Team is investigating the murder of Jordan Deloen Crandall, whose body was found by a citizen at about 9:37 a.m. Wednesday approximately 75 feet west of Alpine Drive, north of Punkin Center Road and next to an irrigation ditch.
According to the East Oregonian’s archives, while attending Hermiston High School, Crandall competed with the Intermountain High School Rodeo team from 2007 to 2009. He was 28 years old.