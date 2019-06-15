6-17-19 UPDATE:
TOPPENISH, WA - On June 15 at 1:00 p.m., the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and surrounding agencies responded to a house in the 400 block of N. Chestnut Street in Toppenish for an officer-involved shooting.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office says two Toppenish Police officers and one Zillah officer had responded to that address for a domestic violence assault that was happening between a mother and son.
Shortly after they arrived, an officer told dispatch that someone had been shot. A Zillah Police Department vehicle was hit by a bullet, but all three officers were uninjured, YCSO says.
Sheriffs say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m., and the name of the man who died will be released after the autopsy, along with the names of the officers involved.
The shooting is currently being investigated by SIU, which is made up of multiple law enforcement agencies in the county.
TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of North Chestnut Avenue in Toppenish.
According to a press release, the shooting happened Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Toppenish officers were involved in the shooting.
Police are still on the scene and the area in front of a house has been blocked off.
Not many other details are being released at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.