Autopsy Shows Woman Found Near Lake Myron Died from Hypothermia

YAKIMA, WA - The results of an autopsy of a woman’s body found Monday morning near Lake Myron show she died from hypothermia.
The autopsy was performed Tuesday morning on the body of Jodi K. Stiltner, who was 54 years old at the time of her death. Police found Stiltner’s partially-clothed body at about 7:30 am on Monday near Myron Lake, which is located between Fruitvale Boulevard and Highway 12 just east of 40th Avenue.
“The case is no longer considered a homicide based on the autopsy results,” said Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely. “There was no evidence of an assault or homicidal violence contributing to the death.”
An initial presumptive test indicated the presence of methamphetamine and THC in Stiltner’s system.
Earlier today, Yakima police detectives interviewed a man who was seen on surveillance video with Stiltner near Lake Myron Sunday evening. The man was cooperative during the interview and provided a full statement to detectives. Based on his statement, which was corroborated by the surveillance video, the man is not considered to have been involved in Stiltner’s death.
More information about the case will be provided if necessary when it is available.