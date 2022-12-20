KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The four seasonal avalanche beacon boards have been put up in heavily used recreational areas of Kittitas County.
The boards are removed every April and put up again every winter.
According to Kittitas County Search and Rescue each board contains up-to-date avalanche conditions, reminders of the equipment that each person should have and it lets people know if their beacon is on and working properly.
Visitors should turn their beacon on and set it to "transmit" and when they get to within 20 feet of the beacon board a red "X" on their beacon will switch to a green "O."
The four beacon boards in Kittitas County were purchased with donations from the Steve Houle family.
Houle lost his wife in an avalanche in 2021.
Locations of the four Avalanche Beacon Boards in Kittitas County:
Crystal Springs Sno-Park
French Cabin Sno-Park
Cooper Sno-Park
Teanaway Sno-Park
