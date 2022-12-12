STEVENS PASS, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation's first avalanche control of Stevens Pass is scheduled for December 13 at 7:30 a.m., according to WSDOT.
First avalanche control of the season on Stevens Pass is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30AM. We need to close the road over the summit (milepost 58-64) to do the work, which can take anywhere from 30 min. to 2 hrs. depending on conditions. Please plan accordingly! pic.twitter.com/d752LQlh1t— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 12, 2022
Stevens Pass will be closed between milepost 58 and 64. The closure could last between half an hour to two hours, according to WSDOT. Travel plans may need to be adjusted.
Avalanche control occurs when WSDOT uses artillery or explosives to force an avalanche, according to WSDOT. Stevens Pass needs avalanche control measures the most often. When avalanche control work is done, the snow is cleared and the road is reopened.
